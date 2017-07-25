Pakistan summons Indian envoy JP Singh over ceasefire violations across LoC

The Indian diplomat told the Pakistani side that India has noticed increased movements of terrorists and infiltration attempts along the Line of Control, official sources said. (Reuters)

Pakistan today summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh over alleged ceasefire violations during which he lodged a strong protest over the death of an Indian soldier and many civilians in firing by Pakistani troops. The Indian diplomat told the Pakistani side that India has noticed increased movements of terrorists and infiltration attempts along the Line of Control, official sources said. Pakistani troops have been providing cover firing to infiltration attempts, Singh told them. Singh, who was summoned after one civilian was killed and three others injured in alleged ceasefire violations across the LoC by Indian troops, told the Pakistani side that there have been more than 243 ceasefire violations so far from Pakistani troops in 2017, official sources said. The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, summoned Singh here and “condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces,” the Foreign Office said. It alleged that Indian forces resorted to “unprovoked firing” on Leepa Sector on July 21 which killed Umair (12) and injured three civilians in Gheekot village. “The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws,” Faisal said.

During the meeting, Singh conveyed to Faisal that the ceasefire violations were initiated by Pakistani troops and Indian troops responded appropriately. He told the Pakistani side that India has lost one soldier on July 21 in Sunderbani sector and many civilians.

During the past few days, Pakistani troops have been attacking civilian areas on the Indian side in various sectors, including on schools. As a result, local people have been shifted to relief camps, Singh told the Pakistani side. The Foreign Office said Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC. This was the third ceasefire violation by the Indian forces in the past four days, it said in a statement. It alleged that despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations.

In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out 618 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, it claimed. Faisal also urged India to permit United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions. According to the UN Security Council mandate of 1971, UNMOGIP observes and reports on ceasefire violations along and across the LoC and the Working Boundary between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as reports developments that could lead to ceasefire violations.

India maintains that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control.