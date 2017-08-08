Pakistan summons Deputy High Commissioner of India JP Singh over ceasefire violations along LoC

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations. (Reuters)

Pakistan today summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner here over alleged “ceasefire violations” by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC). Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh and “condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations” by the Indian forces, Pakistan Foreign Office said. It claimed that a 35-year-old woman was killed in the Karela sector and another woman was injured in Khuiratta Sector in alleged firing by Indian forces yesterday. “The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws,” the Foreign Office said. The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, and instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace along the LoC. He also called on the Indian side to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.