Pakistan says it wants meaningful dialogue with India over Jammu and Kashmir issues

Pakistan on Thursday said that it is in favour of having “sustained, meaningful and result-oriented dialogue” with India that addresses all issues, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir. “Pakistan wants to have sustained, meaningful and result oriented dialogue with India that addresses all issues particularly the Jammu and Kashmir,” Radio Pakistan quoted the country’s Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria as saying during a weekly press conference. He added that peace in the region is not possible without resolving the Kashmir dispute. Tensions have been running high between the two Asian neighbours amid spree of ceasefire violations and cross-border infiltration from Pakistan side.

Relations between India and Pakistan worsened after several terror attacks including one on an Indian military base in Uri and also on an Indian air force base in Pathankot. The situation between both the nations further deteriorated after a Pakistan military court announced a death sentence to former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. Relations between the two nations have been particularly worsened after the 2008 Mumbai attacks by Pakistan based terrorists.