Pakistan says India isolated globally on Kashmir issue

Pakistan today said India has been “isolated” on the Kashmir issue after a UN General Assembly committee recently adopted a resolution in support of the right to self-determination. The committee last month unanimously passed the Pakistan- sponsored draft resolution, co-sponsored by 75 countries, over the right to self-determination for peoples who are subject to colonial domination and foreign occupation. It was a “testimony to the fact that on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, India stands isolated”, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

The resolution, which is being adopted every year for the past four decades, signified that India “had failed to convince the world and its obfuscate facts trying to pass off its crime against humanity as counter-terrorism efforts had also failed”, it claimed. The only way for India to end its international isolation on Kashmir is to implement the resolutions of the UN Security Council that call for a free and fair election under the auspices of the UN and allow the people of Jammu and Kashmir to choose their own destiny, it added.