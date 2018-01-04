Pakistan releases another doctored video of Kulbhushan Jadhav after BSF stops infiltration bid, destroys Pak posts

Kulbhushan Jadhav during meeting with his wife and mother in Pakistan.

Pakistan has released another doctored video of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been put on death row by Islamabad on the basis of false spying charges. The video released by Pakistan’s Foreign Office shows Jadhav as thanking Islambad for its gesture and saying that he felt his mother and wife were scared during the recent meeting with him. Jadhav’s wife and mother had met him in Pakistan on December 25. Pakistan had humiliated Jadhav’s mother and wife by asking them to remove their bangles, bindi and mangalsutra. Pakistan even took their shoes and never returned.

Incidentally, the doctored video was released on a day when the BSF foiled an infiltration bid at the international border in Jammu and also destroyed to Pakistan posts. Media reports claim as many as 10-12 Pakistani personnel were killed when BSF retaliated to an infiltration bid.

“I want to tell India that I am a commissioned officer in the Indian Navy. Why are you lying about my working for an intelligence agency?” Jadhav is shown saying in the video. He added that his mother was “very happy” to see him “in a good state”.

#BREAKING – Pakistan releases doctored video of Kulbhushan Jadhav 10 days after his family was humiliated #BringBackJadhav pic.twitter.com/Nzo1XVbPWj — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 4, 2018

Earlier, BSF troops foiled an infiltration bid and killed an intruder along the International Border in Jammu district. Troops observed the movement of two-three persons along the IB near Nikowal Border Out Post (BoP) in Arnia sector around 0545 hours, IG BSF, Jammu frontier, Ram Awtar told PTI. The BSF challenged them and opened fire resulting in the death of one intruder, he said adding, the deceased was in his thirties. The other intruders managed to escape, he said.

BSF also destroyed two Pakistani posts in retaliation to the killing of its jawan in unprovoked firing. Two Pakistani mortar positions were “located, targeted and destroyed by BSF troopers yesterday night only. The coordinated precision fire of BSF troopers silenced Pakistani guns,” a BSF spokesman said. Yesterday, a BSF jawan was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan, the first this year, in Samba sector of Jammu and the force had since then launched retaliatory fire.