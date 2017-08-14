Pakistan Rangers offer sweets to India at Attari/Wagah border

Celebrating the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan, Pakistani Rangers today gifted a box of sweets to the Border Security Force (BSF) on the Indian side of Attari/Wagah border here. (Representative Image: IE)

Celebrating the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan, Pakistani Rangers today gifted a box of sweets to the Border Security Force (BSF) on the Indian side of Attari/Wagah border here. Security personnel of both the sides hugged and shook hands with each other, besides sharing pleasantries for a few minutes, officials said. Pakistani Wing Commander Bilal shook hands with BSF Commandant Sudeep during the sweet giving ceremony to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day celebration at the Joint Check Post of Attari/Wagah border, they said. The BSF personnel would offer traditional Indian sweets to their Pakistani counterparts on the 71st Independence Day of India tomorrow, they added.