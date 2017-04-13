Pakistan promoting ‘civil resistance’ in Kashmir: MHA

An auto rickshaw burnt during the clashes between protesters and security forces, following the encounter of Burhan Wani. (Express Photo)

Pakistan has changed its strategy of “superimposition” of militancy onto Jammu and Kashmir by promoting “civil resistance” through radicalisation, the Home Ministry has said in its annual report. The ongoing militancy in the state is intrinsically linked to infiltration of terrorists from across the border, both through the International Border as well as the Line of Control, the report for 2016-17 released yesterday said.

“The year 2016 has seen a change in Pak tactics following a strategy of superimposition of militancy over civilian resistance through radicalisation by vested interest groups and social media (sic),” it said.

The Home Ministry said 2016 saw a significant increase in terrorist violence and casualties suffered by security forces in comparison to the year before. However, civilians casualties have decreased in comparison to 2015.

“The year 2016 witnessed a 54.81 per cent increase and a 110.25 per cent increase in the number of terrorist incidents and fatalities of security forces in comparison to the corresponding period of 2015,” it said.

Watch this also:





However, there is a 11.76 per cent decrease in civilians casualties in comparison to the corresponding period of 2015. During 2016, 38.89 per cent more terrorists have been neutralised.

In 2016, 322 incidents of violence were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in which 82 security forces personnel, 150 terrorists and 15 civilians were killed.

In 2015, 208 incidents of violence occurred in the state in which 39 security forces personnel, 108 terrorists and 17 civilians were killed.

The Home Ministry’s report said there has been a spurt in infiltration attempts from Pakistan during 2016. The state government and security forces have also responded, as a result of which infiltrating terrorists were increasingly neutralised.

“During 2016, both infiltration attempts and net estimated infiltrations have been increased in comparison to 2015,” the report said. In 2016, 364 infiltration attempts were made and 112 terrorists infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir. There were 121 infiltration bids made in 2015 and 33 terrorists sneaked into the state.