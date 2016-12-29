Revealed: Sushma Swaraj got a ‘get-well-soon’ message from Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has written a letter to union minister Sushma Swaraj wishing her speedy recovery. (Reuters)

Prime Minister of Pakistan had written a letter to Union Minister Sushma Swaraj for her speedy recovery, revealed sources. Swaraj recently went through kidney transplant surgery at AIIMS, Delhi after she was diagnosed with acute kidney problems. After a successful transplant surgery, the minister was discharged from the hospital.

Swaraj, was admitted to AIIMS on November 7 and was undergoing dialysis thrice a week. The minister tweeted about her health on November 16 saying she was in AIIMS because of kidney failure. After Swaraj made public her health condition on social media, support had poured in for her with several people offering their kidneys for transplant. AIIMS sources said the kidney for Swaraj was donated by a woman who is in her 40s and not related to the External Affairs Minister.

Greetings across the border have continued unabated even though the relations between both countries have been affected in the wake of a number of terror strikes in Indian territory by Pakistani sponsored groups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wished his Pakistan counterpart on his birthday on December 25. The PM wrote on his official Twitter account “Birthday wishes to Pakistan PM Mr Nawaz Sharif. I pray for his long and healthy life.” His step was critised by Shiv Sena. Taking a dig at it, Party invoked Chhatrapati Shivaji saying the warrior king never extended such greetings to “the enemies of the nation.” The Shiv Sena’s comment at Modi came within days of his laying the foundation for a grand memorial to Shivaji in Mumbai.