Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, Pervez Musharraf had close shave during Kargil War, here is how

As India is celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas, its has been learned that Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Army chief General Pervez Musharraf had a narrow escape on June 24, 1999. Indian Air Force Jaguar had targeted Gulteri base and Sharif and Musharraf were present there at that time, according to Indian Express report. The pilot of the Jaguar was supposed to drop the bomb but chose not to fire it at the military base, the report says.

An official document accessed by IE, noted that On 24 June 1999, Jaguar CLDS [Cockpit Laser Designation System] engaged Point 4388. The dicument also said the pilot had lased over Gulteri across LoC but the bomb did not reach the target as it was released outside the laser basket. Later, it was ascertained that the PM of Pakistan, Mr Nawaz Sharif, was present at Gulteri when the target was attacked, according to IE report.

The Jaguar that targeted Gulteri base, was not aware of Sharif and Musharraf’s presence. An Air Commodore, who was airborne at the same time, however, advised the pilot to not fire at the bomb. The bomb was then dropped on the Indian side of the LoC. Gulteri, also called Gultari, a forward administrative base of the Pakistan Army, was at the forefront of providing logistics support to Pakistani soldiers during the Kargil War.

It has been learned that on that day, Sharif, accompanied by Musharraf, was on his first visit to forward areas along the LoC in Shakma sector.