Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif condoles Om Puri’s demise

The Prime Minister also prayed on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan for Puri’s family to bear this “irreparable loss”. (Reuters)

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today condoled Om Puri’s demise and hailed the veteran actor for his contribution to Indo-Pak cultural ties.

“The Prime Minister said that late Om Puri made significant contribution in linking the cultural ties between India and Pakistan and refused to succumb to the pressure of anti-peace lobbies,” state-run Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

It said that Sharif paid rich tributes to the acclaimed actor.

“Om Puri delivered some stellar performances in mainstream commercial Pakistani, Indian movies and elevated the status of Indian cinema through his natural talent,” said Sharif.

You May Also Want To Watch:

The Prime Minister also prayed on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan for Puri’s family to bear this “irreparable loss”.

Puri, known for his unforgettable performances in cinema classics like “Ardh Satya”, “Aakrosh” and “City of Joy”, passed away at his residence here this morning after a massive heart attack.

The 66-year-old actor is survived by estranged wife Nandita and son Ishsan.