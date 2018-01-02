Pakistan national security committee meets after Donald Trump attack

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. (Reuters)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is chairing a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today, following scathing criticism of the country by US President Donald Trump who accused it of “lies and deceit” and sheltering terrorists. Pakistan is expected to issue a response to Trump’s tweet following the NSC meeting. The meeting was originally scheduled to take place tomorrow along with a meeting of the federal cabinet. The top civilian and military leadership will attend the meeting, Geo News reported. Yesterday, Trump lambasted Pakistan accusing it of giving nothing to the US but “lies and deceit” and providing “safe haven” to terrorists in return for $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years, and thinking of American leaders as “fools”. In his strongest attack on Pakistan yet, Trump in his first tweet of the year on New Year’s Day also appeared to suggest he could cut off foreign aid to the country. “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” Trump tweeted. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” the US president said.

According to reports, the NSC meeting will be briefed by ministry of foreign affairs on Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, while the Director General Military Operations will list the efforts taken in the fight against terrorism. Pakistan also summoned US Ambassador David Hale to register its protest after Trump’s comments. The Foreign Office (FO) summoned Hale here last night as Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua sought an explanation from him over Trump’s remarks.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif responded immediately after Trump’s tweet, saying “…Will let the world know the truth…difference between facts and fiction.” He said Pakistan had told the Trump administration that it would not do ‘no more’ for it (the fight against terrorism). “Pakistan is ready to publicly provide every detail of the US aid that it has received over the last 15 years,” the minister said.

Trump’s remarks came days after the New York Times reported that the US is considering withholding $225 million in aid to Pakistan, reflecting its dissatisfaction with Islamabad’s reluctance in the war against terrorism. Unveiling his new South Asia policy in August, Trump had warned of tougher measures against Pakistan if it failed to cooperate with the US in the fight against terror.