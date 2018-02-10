Pakistan must stop sending militants to India to improve ties, says Farooq Abdullah

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah today lambasted Pakistan following a terror attack on an Army camp in Jammu. (Image: PTI)

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah today lambasted Pakistan following a terror attack on an Army camp in Jammu and asked the neighbouring nation to stop sending terrorists if it wanted to improve relations with India. He said “war cannot solve any problem” and could lead to bad consequences. “Thus to avoid war with India and improve relations with the neighbouring country, Pakistan must stop the daily routine of sending trained militants to India,” Abdullah said while talking to the media at Mulanpur Dakha, 25 km from here. The NC leader suggested that representatives of both the countries should sit together and sort out the matter.

He said, “Even after war, problems (between countries) are always sorted out through negotiations.” Earlier in the day, Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists struck at an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu city, killing two junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and injuring six others, including a Major and a daughter of an Army personnel.