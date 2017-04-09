Pakistan marines capture 18 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast, seize 3 boats

(Representational Image: BCCL)

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) captured 18 Indian fisherman on Saturday night. The tension between the two countries are rising and this act won’t help the case either. According to the reports by news agency PTI, 18 Indian fishermen were captured and three boats were also seized off the Gujarat coast. All the three boats were fishing boats from Porbandar, Okha and Mangrol respectively.

The boats were captured from near the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL), National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF) Secretary Manish Lodhari told PTI. The captured boats had set sail from the coastal town of Porbandar a few days ago, Lodhari said. This is the first such incident in April, Lodhari said, adding that in March alone, 231 Indian fishermen were arrested by Pakistan authorities and 40 boats seized.

On March 26, PMSA had apprehended over 100 Indian fishermen and seized 19 boats near IMBL. Last month, the Indian Coast Guard had captured nine Pakistani fishermen along with a fishing boat found sailing in Indian waters. Yesterday, Pakistan did ceasefire violation as troops on Saturday resorted to mortar shelling and by firing weapons alongside the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera area in Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, fierce firing is underway and Indian forces are retaliating strongly. No loss of life has been reported so far and the whole area has been ceased by the forces.

This was the second case of ceasefire violation in less than a week. On April 4, heavy mortar shelling and firing by automatic weapons along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu was reported. Commenting upon the same, a defence spokesperson said, “There was unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri district from 1100 hours today, using 82 mm mortars, automatic weapons.”

(with input from agency)