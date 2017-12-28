Just like Surgical Strikes, Pakistan cries foul, denies death of its soldiers, even attacks the US

Pakistan has denied the death of its soldiers in an attack by Indian Army two days ago. (Reuters file)

Two days after Indian Army killed four Pakistani soldiers, Islamabad has denied that any such incident took place. In a press conference today, Pakistan’s Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said India had “falsely” claimed that Indian soldiers had killed Pakistani soldiers. According to Pakistan’s Geo News, Gafoor claimed that India was creating the “false propaganda” for its audience in a bid to divert focus from the struggle in Kashmir.

Gafoor also said that India doesn’t want Pakistan to succeed in its war against terrorism and New Delhi had increased ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC) this year. In the press conference, Gafoor claimed that as many as 52 Pakistan civilians were killed and 254 injured in the 1813 cease-fire violations by India.

According to sources, five Indian Army commanders of “Ghatak” battalion had crossed the LoC in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir and killed four Pakistan soldiers. The raid was carried out to avenge the killing of four Indian soldiers including a Major by Pakistan’s Border Action Team in Rajouri on Saturday. After Surgical Strikes carried out by the Indian Army in September 2016 on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Islamabad had denied any of its soldiers had died.

Gafoor further said Pakistan will continue to provide “political, diplomatic and moral support” for “just struggle of our Kashmir.” “…you (India) cannot lure us into unprofessional undertakings to reinforce your beaten narrative of our physical interference in occupied Kashmir,” Geo News quoted him as saying.

Attacks US

Pakistan’s DGISPR also attacked the US for the recent diktats, saying Pakistan will never compromise with its “honour.”

“What kind of friends or allies are we (US and Pakistan), that notices are being given, Pakistan cannot compromise on its honour,” Gafoor was quoted as saying. He added, “when it comes to the security of Pakistan we all are one.” In the recent months, US has stepped up pressure on Pakistan to end terror safe havens operating from its territory.

On Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national sentenced to death after a farcical trial on spying charges, Gafoor said, Jadhav was an “Indian agent” working to destabilise Pakistan.

On 25 December 2017, Pakistan had humiliated wife and mother of Jadhav after inviting them to a family reunion on “humanitarian” grounds.

Today, India’s Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj tore into Pakistan while speaking in the Parliament. Swaraj said Pakistan violated mutual understanding. “This meeting could have become a step for the future (between India and Pakistan). But it is a matter of extreme regret that Pakistan violated mutual understanding to organise the meeting,” Swaraj said, adding, Pakistan used the meeting of a mother with her son, and a wife with her husband as a propaganda tool.