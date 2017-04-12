Pakistan is a ticking military state, not democracy: Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence proves this again

Congress activists protest at Mulund against Pakistan for sentenced to deathformer Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of ‘espionage’. (PTI Photo)

Is Pakistan a military state or a democracy? Time and again, political leadership and intelligentsia of the country have tried to convince the world of its democratic credentials. But, when it comes to crucial decision making, Pakistani military make the rulings and the political class of the country rushes to defend it in front of the global audience. Consider the recent incident in which Pakistani military awarded death sentence to a former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The political leadership of Pakistan was apparently clueless even as the military carried out secret proceedings against Jadhav, presenting a heavily-edited confession video to the world as proof against the Indian. Pakistani military claim they had arrested Jadhav for spying and plotting against Pakistan from Balochistan region on March 3, 2016.

However, India has exposed Pakistan’s false claims. First, as Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh pointed out in the Parliament on Tuesday, Jadhav was found with a valid India passport. Why will any government issue a valid passport to a spy? he asked. Second, Pakistan revived the military courts just 11 days ago (On March 30) and the first decision it took was to award death sentence to Jadhav. This also gives a hint that Pakistan is plotting a big gameplan against India. Third, Islamabad denied India consular access to Jadhav, not once but 13 times in a year, making the Pakistani military everything — the prosecution, the judge, and the executioner.

Despite these realities, Pakistani political leadership never give up their hypocrisy. Their concern doesn’t seem to be the people of the country but the appeasement of their military bosses, who operate from behind the scenes. This is also one of the reasons why even Pakistani media never lose an opportunity to mock and ridicule the country’s leadership — even if the person is Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is more popular for his Panama links than for something he may have done for the poor people of the country.

On Jadhav’s sentencing, no opposing voice has come from the Pakistani political leadership. They are all speaking in one voice, that too when even Sharif’s foreign affairs advisor Sartaj Aziz had accepted in December 2016 that there was no conclusive evidence against Jadhav. On Tuesday, Sharif even threatened India that Pakistani forces were ready to give a befitting reply to New Delhi if provoked.

Speaking in the Pakistani senate, Aziz had said on December 7, 2016 that the “dossier” on Jadhav were “mere statements” without any “conclusive evidence”. On December 21, 2016, Aziz told Radio Pakistan that Islamabad was gathering “more evidence” on Jadhav to share the dossier on India’s involvement in anti-Pakistan activities with the UN. “Dossiers about Indian involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan will be presented before the UN and other important countries after completion of investigation from Kulbhushan Jadhav,” Aziz had said.

It is beyond belief that Pakistani military found all necessary evidence against Jadhav in three months to find him fit to be hanged.

The speed with which Pakistani military rushed to give death sentence to Jadhav not only hints at a larger conspiracy but also towards the fact that Pakistan is a ticking military state and the world should be wary of it. Pakistan had proved this way back in 1999 when the country’s military backstabbed India and then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by starting the Kargil war, which took place when the latter was in the process of Lahore Declaration. The Pakistani military had then not only backstabbed India but also people of Pakistan by killing any hope of peace.