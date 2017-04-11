Pakistan-India talks on Indus water likely in US in April

The secretary-level dialogue between Pakistan and India on Indus Water Treaty will be held either by the end of April or beginning of May in Washington. (PTI)

The secretary-level dialogue between Pakistan and India on Indus Water Treaty will be held either by the end of April or beginning of May in Washington, the Pakistani media reported on Tuesday. Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif on March 20 said the talks will be held for developing a consensus in the light of the treaty on the mechanism for resolution of “faulty designs” of 300MW Kishenganga and 850MW Ratle hydropower projects, The News International quoted a senior official as saying.

Asif had said the secretary-level talks would take place in Washington from April 11-13 as proposed by the World Bank. He said Pakistan was prepared for the talks but India was not ready for the proposed dates. “And we are hopeful that belated talks will take place by the end of current month (April),” the official said.

The official said the World Bank wanted both countries to develop a consensus either on mechanism of neutral expert or of court of arbitration mentioned in the treaty for the resolution of issues. A World Bank official would also be part of the meeting and try to persuade both the countries to reach consensus on any mechanisms or find the middle way.

Pakistan wants the World Bank to constitute a court of arbitration to resolve the disputes, but India wants the solution through the mechanism of neutral experts.