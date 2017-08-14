Pakistan holds Independence Day celebrations at High Commission in Delhi

On the occasion, Shah read out the messages sent by President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. (Reuters)

Pakistan today celebrated 70 years of independence as a patriotic and festive spirit wrapped the atmosphere at its High Commission in New Delhi. Acting High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah hoisted his country’s flag to the tunes of Pakistan national anthem, as a host of dignitaries and common people joined in the celebrations at the Chancery’s lush lawns. On the occasion, Shah read out the messages sent by President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. “Terrorism is the biggest challenge confronting the world in the 21st century,” Abbasi said in the message while asserting that Pakistan has been fighting against this menace and working towards world peace.

Students of Pakistan High Commission School presented a medley of songs besides performing on ‘Tarana-e-Pakistan’. Career diplomat Abdul Basit was the last envoy of Pakistan to India, who served for four years, before bidding farewell on August 2. A senior official of the High Commission said the new envoy is likely to join this month.