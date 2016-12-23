Pakistan has to ensure peaceful atmosphere for talks: India

India today said it was ready for talks with Pakistan on any issue provided that country creates an atmosphere for fruitful dialogue. (Source: PTI)

India today said it was ready for talks with Pakistan on any issue provided that country creates an atmosphere for fruitful dialogue and stop taking help of violence and terrorism.

Reacting to recent comments by Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that Islamabad wants peaceful settlement of matters with India, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said, “We have never refused talks, but Pakistan has to ensure a peaceful atmosphere. Pakistan needs to stop supporting terrorism. Pakistan should create a healthy atmosphere for talks.”

Insisting that it was Pakistan which has to ensure that there are suitable conditions for bilateral talks, he said, “What we see is repeated incidents of cross-border firing at the LoC and terror attacks. Every other day, there are instances of infiltration. They are attacking our soldiers.”

“It should create an atmosphere where they don’t take the help of violence and terrorism. And then we are ready for talks with Pakistan on any issue,” he added.

On Pakistan Foreign Ministry alleging that India was trying to change the demographic composition of Jammu and Kashmir, Swarup said that country has no locus standi to make such comments.

Asked about the comments by a senior Pakistani General that New Delhi should “shun enmity” with Islamabad and jointly reap the benefit of the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, he said it was a Chinese initiative which goes through sovereign part of India and Indian concerns over the issue have already been conveyed to parties concerned.

The USD 46 billion CPEC aims to connect China’s western parts with the Arabian sea through Balochistan’s strategic Gwadar port. India has already expressed concern over the project that also passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).