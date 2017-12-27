Pakistan harassed Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family, forced wife to remove mangalsutra, bangles, bindi, shoes: 10 developments 

Former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife and mother meet him while seated across a glass partition at the Pakistan Foreign Office in Islamabad on Monday. PTI Photo / Twitter@foreignofficepk

Pakistan harassed and humiliated Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family after calling them for a meet with the former Navy officer on “humanitarian” grounds. Pakistan’s handling of Jadhav family is set to further deteriorate relations between both countries. Here are 10 developments:

1. Jadhav family humiliated by Pakistan

On December 25, Jadhav family was allowed to meet the death row convicted Indian national on false charges of spying, Kulbhushan Jadhav, on “humanitarian grounds”. However, Pakistan’s handling of Jadhav family cast an ambiguous spin on humanitarianism. It was apparent that Pakistan staged the meeting in a bid to address some audiences, and it was driven by multiple motives.

India regretted that “contrary to assurances, the overall atmosphere of the meeting was intimidating insofar as family members were concerned. Family members, however, handled the situation with great courage and fortitude. The manner in which the meeting was conducted and its aftermath was clearly an attempt to bolster a false and unsubstantiated narrative of Shri Jadhav’s alleged activities. You would all agree that this exercise lacked any credibility.”

2. India hits back

India hit back at Pakistan. On Tuesday, MEA released a statement, saying, “As you are all aware, the mother and wife of Shri Kulbhushan Jadhav met him yesterday in Islamabad. The meeting took place after requests by India for family access. Prior to the meeting, the two Governments were in touch through diplomatic channels to work out its modalities and format. There were clear understandings between the two sides and the Indian side scrupulously abided by all its commitments. However, we note with regret that the Pakistani side conducted the meeting in a manner which violated the letter and spirit of our understandings.”

3. How Jadhav family was treated

MEA said, “The Pakistani press was allowed on multiple occasions to approach family members closely, harass and hector them and hurl false and motivated accusations about Shri Jadhav. This was despite a clear agreement that the media would not be allowed close access.”

Further, “Under the pretext of security precautions, the cultural and religious sensibilities of family members were disregarded. This included removal of mangal sutra, bangles and bindi, as well as a change in attire that was not warranted by security.

“The mother of Shri Jadhav was prevented from talking in their mother tongue, although this was clearly the natural medium of communication. She was repeatedly interrupted while doing so and eventually prevented from proceeding further in this regard.”

4. Shoes of Kulbhushav Jadhav’s wife were removed, despite her repeated requests against this. Not only this, the shoes were not returned.

5. Jadhav’s condition

India has learned from the feedbacks that “Jadhav was under considerable stress and speaking in an atmosphere of coercion. Most of his remarks were clearly tutored and designed to perpetuate the false narrative of his alleged activities in Pakistan. His appearance also raises questions of his health and well being.”

6. Pakistan rejects, says there was something in the shoe!

Pakistan on Tuesday rejected as “baseless” India’s contention that Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family was harassed. Islamabad said his wife’s shoes were confiscated on security grounds as there was “something” in it. In a statement, Pakistan foreign office said Islamabad doesn’t wish to indulge in a “meaningless battle of words” and said, “The Indian baseless allegations and twists, that come 24 hrs later, about the visit of the wife and mother of Commander Jadhav, a convicted terrorist and spy, who has confessed to his crimes, are categorically rejected. If Indian concerns were serious, the guests or the Indian DHC should have raised them during the visit, with the media, which was readily available, but at a safe distance, as requested by India. It added, “We do not wish to indulge in a meaningless battle of words. Our openness and transparency belies these allegations.

On removal of shoes of Jadhav’s wife, Pakistan said, “There was something in the shoe (of Jadhav’s wife) and it is being investigated.”

7. “Declare war against Pakistan”

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said India should prepare to declare war on Pakistan. “Whatever treatment was given to the mother and wife of Kulbhushan (Jadhav) is akin to Draupadi’s vastraharan that resulted in Mahabharat. It’s very unfortunate and we are hurt…and now time has come when we should wage war against Pakistan to tear it apart into four pieces,” Swamy told reporters. “I don’t say that we should do this (declare war) immediately, but we should start doing serious homework for this right now,” Swamy said, adding “it’s my personal opinion and it often becomes party’s opinion also.”

8. “Spell out policy to secure Jadhav’s release”

Congress has criticised the “flip-flop” and “inconsistent” policy of the BJP-led central government towards Pakistan which, he said, was creating an atmosphere of uncertainty. “The Congress condemns the Pakistani government for meting out an inhuman treatment to the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav. They have insulted Indians and Indian women in particular and we strongly condemn it. The Congress party wants Kulbhushan Jadhav to return to India. We condemn Pakistan for the treatment meted out to Jadhav as he looked under a lot of stress. We want the Government of India to take concrete steps in securing an early release of Jadhav and it should find a way out,” Congress spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi said.

9. “Pakistanis hurt”

Meanwhile, Pakistani daily The Nation claim that invitation to Jadhav family by Ismalabad has hurt Pakistanis. In an article published on Tuesday, The Nation said, “But many Pakistanis felt outraged at authorities’ organising the “family reunion” for a man whom the officials themselves dubbed as India’s “face of terror” and India’s martyring three Pakistani soldiers in Kashmir the same evening.”

10. Sushma Swaraj to address Parliament

Sushma Swaraj, Union Minister of External Affairs, will give a statement in Rajya Sabha at 11 AM tomorrow and at 12 noon in Lok Sabha on Jadhav family meet. Meanwhile, after returning from Pakistan, the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav met Sushma Swaraj in Delhi on Tuesday. Sources said Jadhav’s mother and wife met Swaraj at her residence. Senior ministry officials were also present.