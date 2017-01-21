Pakistan hands over Indian jawan Chandu Chavan, claims he had crossed over willingly

The 22-year old soldier was posted with the 37 Rashtriya Rifles at Mendhar, Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

Pakistan today handed over an Indian jawan Chandu Babulal Chavan, who had inadvertently crossed over to the Line of Control (LoC) on September 29 last year, to the Indian authorities. As per the statement by ISPR, the sepoy who was posted in the Jammu and Kashmir had deserted his base at the LoC, because of his grievances against his commanders over alleged maltreatment.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Army’s media wing said that the sepoy had willfully crossed over to the LoC and surrendered before its forces. It further that in Pakistan’s effort to maintain peace across the border, Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chavan was convinced to return to his own country and would be returned over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah Border

The 22-year old soldier was posted with the 37 Rashtriya Rifles at Mendhar, Jammu and Kashmir. On the night of September 29, just hours after Indian armed force’s surgical strikes, he had crossed the LoC to the Pakistan side. His grandmother passed away due to a cardiac arrest soon after learning that he was captured by the Pakistani forces. Indian authorities were in in regular touch with Pakistan for the release of the soldier.

Few days after the Uri terror attack in which day19 Indian soldiers lost their lives, Indian army on September 29 responded with surgical strikes in terror camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), causing massive casualties.

