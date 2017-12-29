Pakistan hands over 145 fishermen to India (Representative Image)

A total of 145 Indian fishermen today crossed the Attari border into the country after Pakistani authorities released them from jail.

All the fishermen crossed over to India this evening through the land transit route of Wagah/Attari border on the basis of ‘Emergency Travel Certificate’ issued by the Indian High Commission based in Islamabad.

The Indian fishermen were arrested in March this year when their boats strayed into Pakistani waters in the Arabian sea.

Immediately after the repatriation, medical examination of all fishermen was conducted by a team of Indian doctors.

Some of the released fishermen said it was very difficult to identify the territorial boundary during fishing in the Arabian sea.