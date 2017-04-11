Pakistan envoy Abdul Basit shocks, calls Kulbhushan Jadhav a terrorist, says ‘must meet his fate’

A day after Pakistan announced death sentence to Indian businessman Kulbhushan Jadhav, country’s High Commissioner Abdul Basit has referred to Jadhav as a ‘terrorist’. (Source: PTI)

A day after Pakistan announced death sentence to Indian businessman Kulbhushan Jadhav, country’s High Commissioner Abdul Basit has referred to Jadhav as a ‘terrorist’. Speaking to Pakistani news channel earlier today, Basit said “A terrorist should meet his fate for whatever he did.” Pakistan envoy’s comes amid the crucial event at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, organised to ‘improve Indo-Pak relations.’

Several Indian and Pakistani political bigwigs are attending the event including former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar, PDP MP Muzzaffar Beg, CPM MP Mohd Salim and senior advocate Ram Jethmalani, among others. However, the event has been criticised by many it is being organised despite Pakistan has sentenced Indian businessman Kulbhushan Jadhav to death on unproven charges of ‘sabotage and espionage.’ On Moday, Basit was summoned and issued a demarche stating that the death sentence if carried out, would amount to ‘premeditated murder.’

Watch this:

#WATCH Delhi: Pak High Comm Abdul Basit stays silent on #KulbhushanJadhav as he arrives at IIC for “Improving Indo-Pak Relations’ event pic.twitter.com/3AiqVbIdpS — ANI (@ANI_news) April 11, 2017

Till date, Pakistan has not been able to prove the charges it has marked against Jadhav. In December 2016, the Foreign Advisor to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Sartaj Aziz, had admitted in front of a full senate house that the dossier prepared by Pakistan against Jadhav was based on insufficient evidence and more proof was needed to get a clear picture of the entire episode.

Earlier this morning the issue witnessed an uproar in the House of Parliament as several senior leaders and cabinet ministers condemned the action taken by the Pakistani government and EAM Sushma Swaraj assured that Jadhav is India’s son and the government will do its best to bring him back at any cost. “The trial that was carried out by Pakistani government was of farcical nature of proceedings. We will do anything that takes to bring him back home. He is India’s son and we will go out of the way to save him at any cost,” Swaraj said.