Pakistan diplomats facing harassment in Delhi, claims Islamabad; read India’s reply

All is not well in India-Pakistan’s diplomatic relations. The neighbouring country has alleged that its diplomats and their families residing in Delhi were facing harassment. Islamabad has threatened that it may pull out its diplomats if this “intimidation” continues to remain unabated. India, however, said its officials in Islamabad have been facing issues like theft and “multiple acts of hooliganism”, according to The Indian Express report.

According to report, Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has raised the issue with Ministry of External Affairs last week. In the four note verbale, Pakistan High Commission allleged about a number of incidents of harassment against its envoys and their family members. Indian High Commission in Islamabad was also apprised about this. Islamabad has threatened that it would pull out diplomats’ families from New Delhi.

In the note verbale, Pakistan talked about 18 incidents “of harassment and intimidation against the officers of the High Commission as well as the supporting staff” over the last week. Foreign Secretary H.E. Mr Vijay Keshav Gokhale was informed about this by acting foreign secretary to High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and High Commissioner for Pakistan, H.E. Mr Sohail Mahmood. The note verable also alleged that two cars followed the vehicle (No. 89-CD-138) carrying the school going children of Deputy High Commissioner for Pakistan on March 8.

Meanwhile, Indian diplomats living in Islamabad have also said they were being targetted. Pakistan agencies have raided the residential complex in Islamabad, which is being built on the opposite the Indian High Commission premises. Subsequently electricity and water supply were cut. It has been learnt that power supply was not restored for over two weeks, the reports say. In another incident Indian High Commissioner’s car was stopped when the official was going to attend a lunch hosted by the Bohra community in Karachi.