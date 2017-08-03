Pakistan concerned over India China Doklam standoff, says Nafees Zakaria

Pakistan today said maintaining regional peace is the responsibility of all the countries as it raised concern over the nearly two-month long standoff between the Indian and Chinese troops at Doklam area in Sikkim sector. (Source: PTI)

Pakistan today said maintaining regional peace is the responsibility of all the countries as it raised concern over the nearly two-month long standoff between the Indian and Chinese troops at Doklam area in Sikkim sector. Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan had noted “Indian violation” at Sikkim border and was “concerned at the increasing Indian belligerence in the region, which is endangering regional peace and stability.” He said it is in the interest of all the countries of the region to work for regional peace and cooperation. “Maintaining regional peace is the responsibility of all the countries. Pakistan has always desired peace and prosperity in the region,” he added. He said it has been observed that ever since the present BJP government came to power in India, the Indo-Pak relationship has witnessed a downward trajectory.

“India needs to understand that only through cooperation between the two countries will the good for the people of the region be achieved. For this to happen, we need to resolve all contentious issues, particularly the issue of Jammu & Kashmir. India has not been positive in this regard,” he claimed. He also blamed India for “scuttling” the process of regional economic development by its “attitude” toward SAARC process. “SAARC is purely aimed at the economic development of the people of this region. I will not go into the details of how India scuttled this process. SAARC will be held at an appropriate time in Pakistan,” he said.