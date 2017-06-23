Pakistan Border Action Team kills two Indian soldiers along LoC; 5 key takeaways

Because of the firing, recovery of the intruders bodies or weapons could not be recoveed until nightfall. (PTI)

Two Indian soldiers were killed by by suspected Pakistan border action team in an ambush on Thursdaynear the Line of Control (LoC), near Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. As per Indian Express report, the ambush was carried in the middle of intense mortar and small arms exchanges throughout the day, targeting a patrol operating near Gurunj Post, close to the village of Khari Karmara.Officials said that at least one infiltrator was also shot dead and another ine was injured during the fire exchange which claimed the lives of 34-year-old Naik Sandip Sarjerao Jadhav and 24-year-old Sepoy Savan Balku Mane, bothserving with the 15 Maratha Light Infantry and hailed from Maharashtra.

“The slain intruder is lying within visual reach, but Pakistan posts are providing cover fire to the injured intruder so as to facilitate his extrication”, an army official was quoted as saying by the paper

Because of the firing, recovery of the intruders bodies or weapons could noit be recoveed until nightfall, the paper quoted government sources in New Delhi said. “It is possible attempts may be made overnight to carry them back across the Line of Control,” an official was quoted by Indian Express.

Fire exchanges involving mortar and automatic weapons was continuing between forward posts of both armies until late evening, Poonch-based officials said, with the most intense fighting taking place near Khari Karmara. An official who was familiar with the ambush, which was third attempt this year, told the paper that the patrol was one of several to make sure that jihadists did not use the intense firing, which had been continuiing since the previous night, to cross the Line of Control.

The ambush, which was believed to have begun at 12.55 pm, is believed to be carried out by Pakistan’s Border Action Teams, made up of members of the Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group and specially-trained irregulars operating without uniforms or identifying documents and tags. In May, a video was released by the aemy showing it destroying a Pakistani bunker in the Naushera sector, which was shot days after after Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh and BSF Head Constable Prem Sagar were beheaded by BAT targeting a patrol near Kirpan Post.

Indian intelligence believe that beheadings were planned as as retaliation against losses incurred by Pakistan troops in targeted strikes by Indian forces on bunkers during previous days.