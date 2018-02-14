Pakistan army shells LoC areas in Rajouri district

On February 9, three Army jawans were injured in intermittent firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Poonch district. (PTI)

Pakistan army today violated ceasefire again by resorting to heavy mortar shelling and firing on civilian areas along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. “Pakistan army initiated ceasefire violation by resorting to small arms, automatics, and mortar firing in Noushera sector in Rajouri district from 1815 hours today”, a defence spokesperson said. The Indian Army retaliated effectively, he said. On February 11, Pak troops resorted to heavy mortar shelling in forward areas and villages in Rajouri and Poonch. Earlier, a woman, Parveen Akhter, was killed when she was hit by a bullet fired by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Noushera area on February 10.

On February 9, three Army jawans were injured in intermittent firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Poonch district. On February 8, a 45-year-old woman was killed in shelling by the Pakistani troops along the LoC in the KG sector of Poonch. A total of 19 persons, including ten security personnel and nine civilians, have died and over 75 injured in Pakistani shelling along LoC and IB in Jammu region this year.