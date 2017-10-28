Pakistan Army alleges to have shot down Indian spy drone along LOC

Earlier this week, the Trump administration said that it was ”considering” India’s request for Armed drones for its Air Force mordernisation. (Representative image Reuters)

Pakistan Army on Friday claimed that it had shot down an Indian unmanned spy drone on the Line of Control. Military spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor took to social media to announce that the drone was hit in Rakhchikri sector, PTI reported. “Indian quadcopter spying across LOC in Rakhchikri sector shot down by Pak Army shooters,” he tweeted. He also claimed that its “wreckage” has been held by the Pakistan Army.

Associated Press reported that in a statement army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said that the drone was spying when it was shot down on Friday in Rakhchikri village along the Line of Control in Kashmir. He said Pakistani troops retrieved the wreckage. The claim by the Pakistani military spokesperson was accompanied by a photo which looked like a commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle made by the drone manufacturer DJI, India Today reported. Gen. Gafoor had tweeted about the alleged incident hours after Islamabad had strongly opposed the United States of America ”considering” to supply armed drones to India.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration said that it was ”considering” India’s request for Armed drones for its Air Force mordernisation. Pakistan had strongly opposed the move warning that it could increase the chances of “military misadventures” leading to a conflict in the region. “Use of armed drones can lower the threshold for conflict, since it can encourage military misadventures, especially in the backdrop of irresponsible discourse about limited military operations below the strategic threshold,” Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria told reporters.

It is for the second time that Pakistan has claimed to have shot down an Indian quadcopter near the LoC. In November last year, a similar quadcopter was brought down on Pakistan side of LoC.