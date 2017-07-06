Pakistan actress Veena Malik now a TV anchor; her raging take on PM Modi Israel visit is simply hilarious; watch video

Narendra Modi Israel visit: former Bigg Boss participant Veena Malik who is now a news anchor isn’t very impressed with this trip. (Source: screenshot)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic Israel trip is making a lot of headlines because of his warm reception, agreements signed between the two countries and the moments he has shared with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. However, former Bigg Boss participant Veena Malik who is now a news anchor isn’t very impressed with this trip. Malik, who sparked a few controversies while participating in the show, went on a rant against PM Modi and Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu while criticising their meeting during a Pakistani news show. In a video that was posted by Pakistani channel Pak News on its Twitter handle, Veena Malik can be been seen hosting a news bulletin and her anger over the historic meet between the Indian and Israeli’s PMs is clearly visible. She even goes on to say that the two world leaders are meeting and planning to destroy the lives of thousands of Muslims.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan is closely monitoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip as it can have serious implications on strategic stability in the region. The Express Tribune reported that Pakistan officially does not comment on bilateral visits of other heads of governments and states, but it is closely following Modi’s trip.

“Israel has long been a major supplier of arms and other defence equipment to India and those deals have deliberately been kept secret by the two sides. However, the two countries are now more open and publicly talk about their deepening defence cooperation,” the daily said. India got access to some of the most modern defence technologies of America through Israel, defence analyst Lt-Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib was quoted as saying by the daily. Meanwhile, General Shoaib said India had greatly benefited from the defence and military ties with Israel.