Painful, hard to quit mother BJP, says NDA vice presidential pick Venkaiah Naidu

After filing his nomination on Tuesday, former BJP leader M Venkaiah Naidu has said that to leave his “mother” BJP, was a “painful” task as he wanted to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi come back to power in 2019 and then join social service but “destiny decided otherwise,” as per PTI. Accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party veteran L K Advani when he filed his nomination in the Parliament complex, Naidu said, the candidacy was an honour to him while rejecting reports that he wished to continue as minister.

NDA vice presidential candidate Naidu has said, from being constantly with the people, I am moving to a defined constitutional office and I hope I would be able to do justice. I will endeavour to uphold the dignity and decorum of the office of vice-president, according to Indian Express. In his “farewell” press conference, Naidu said, “I no more belong to BJP as I withdrew from the party.”

Earlier, at a meeting of NDA allies, PM said Venkaiah Naidu could be the only vice presidential candidate who had visited almost all districts in India, a source was quoted as saying by Indian Express. The prime minister also spoke about how Naidu had given his touch to all agriculture-related decisions in the party and government despite not being a member of any committee on agriculture or a minister with that portfolio.

Modi said he has admired the hard work and tenacity of Naidu, “I know @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu for years. Have always admired his hard work & tenacity. A fitting candidate for the office of Vice President,” the prime minister tweeted, soon after the announcement of the decision of BJP’s Parliamentary Board. “The years of Parliamentary experience @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu has will help him discharge the important role of Rajya Sabha Chairperson,” Modi added.

Amit Shah, who was present in the meeting, said Naidu’s exit from the cabinet could be a huge loss while Naidu said there was no need for him to campaign as the electoral college consists of parliamentarians who “know” him well, the IE report added. Naidu recalled the “illustrious people” Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Zakir Hussain, M Hidayatullah, R Venkataraman, Shanker Dayal Sharma and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat who had held the post of vice president, and said he is fully aware of the august responsibilities associated with the office. He also assured the people of the country that, on being elected, he will uphold the traditions and standards set by the worthy predecessors.