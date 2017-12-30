Big relief for Sanjay Leela Bhansali! CBFC gives green signal to Padmavati, film to release after ‘required’ modification

The film has also received a U/A certificate after reviewing the film. The censor body has also asked for some modification in the film.

Padmavati release: Big relief for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the crew of the film as the Central Board of Film Certification finally gives a green signal to the makers. The film has also received a U/A certificate after reviewing the film. The censor body has also asked for some modification in the film. Allegedly the film’s title will now be changed from Padmavati to ” Padmavat”. Though the Karni Sena members are still adamant on their stand of banning the film from release, the censor board has finally given its verdict after examining committee meeting on December 28. The meeting was chaired by CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi. It is likely that the title of the film will be changed. The final certificate will be released once the required and agreed modifications are made.

” The film was approached with balanced view keeping in mind both the filmmakers and society. Considering complexities & concerns around the film the requirement for a special panel was felt by CBFC to add perspective to the final decision,” CBFC said ain a statement. Besides Prasoon Joshi being a part of the reviewing panel, taking care of the sensitivity around the film, a special panel was elected. Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr.Chandramani Singh and Prof K.K. Singh of Jaipur University were a part of the special panel. ”Panel member had insights & also some reservations regarding claimed historical events & socio-cultural aspects which were duly discussed at length,” the censor body further said in their statement.

(To be updated)