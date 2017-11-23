Padmavati release in UK: Censor board clears Deepika Padukone starrer, screening date not clear

Padmavati release date: In a massive boost to noted director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actress Deepika Padukone, Britain Censor Board has cleared Padmavati

Padmavati release date: In a massive boost to noted director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actress Deepika Padukone, Britain Censor Board has cleared Padmavati, according to reports. The movie has been mired in a controversy after Bhansali was accused of distorting historical facts and showing Rajput community in bad light. Threats were issued against Padukone and Bhansali. Ranveer Singh, who is playing the role of Alauddin Khalji in the movie, said he was asked not to speak about the movie. Earlier the producers have delayed the realese of the movie in India. The movie was scheduled to release on December 1. Meanwhile, Karni Sena chief claimed that Bhansali had said he would show the film to them first, but he hasn’t so far. He said that they will appeal Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the release of the movie India.

Starring Ranveer Singh (as Sultan Alauddin Khilji), Deepika Padukone (as Rani Padmavati, in the lead) and Shahid Kapoor (as Maharawal Ratan Singh), “Padmavati” is being distributed internationally by Paramount Pictures. According to the official website of the BBFC, “Padmavati” will be released “uncut” in the UK, the reports say. However, it is not clear whether the movie will release in UK as per schedule.

Here is a screenshot of Britain Censor Board website

The magnum opus sets out to tell the tale of Rani Padmavati – the legendary Mewar queen known as much for her beauty and intelligence as she was for her courage, her husband Maharawal Ratan Singh – a glorious Rajput ruler and a warrior king who fought till his last breath to defend his kingdom and his wife’s honour and Sultan Alauddin Khilji – an ambitious and obsessive invader.

#BREAKING | #Padmavati to be released in UK on 1st December; British Board of Film Classification gives green signal #PoliticalPadmavati pic.twitter.com/VcMGQVav9X — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 23, 2017

In India, “Padmavati” is in the eye of a storm following protests from conservative groups over alleged tampering with historical facts. Bhansali has been denying the contention.

The release of the film, which was earlier slated for December 1 in India, has been deferred as the filmmakers are yet to secure a censor certificate.

The Gujarat government yesterday banned the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali film ‘Padmavati’ with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani claiming it was “hurting sentiments” of the Rajput community and would not be screened in the poll-bound state in view of law and order concerns. A notification banning the film’s release was issued by the information and broadcasting department of the state. “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of the section 6 of the Gujarat Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 2004, the government of Gujarat hereby imposes ban on Hindi feature film “Padmavati” produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions Pvt Ltd within the jurisdiction of the state of Gujarat,” the notification read.

Earlier in the day, Rupani had said he will not allow the film to release in the poll-bound state as it hurt the sentiments of the Rajput community. “We can’t allow our history to be distorted. We believe in freedom of speech and expression but any foul play with our great culture is not tolerated,” the chief minister said. There are issues with the film, our sympathy is with those protesting against the film and that is the reason we will not allow its release in the state till those issues are resolved, Rupani said in Ahmedabad.