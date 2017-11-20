Padmavati should not be released without Mewar royal family’s approval, says BJP MP CP Joshi

BJP’s Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi today met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and demanded that ‘Padmavati’ should not be released without the approval of the royal family of Mewar and historians. (File Photo)

BJP’s Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi today met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and demanded that ‘Padmavati’ should not be released without the approval of the royal family of Mewar and historians. Joshi has also written a letter to the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Prasoon Joshi, insisting that prior approval of the Mewar royal family and historians must be taken before its release. “I hope, our view will be accepted,” the MP said after he met Singh and put forward the demand that the movie be shown to the royal family of Mewar and historians for their approval before its release. He alleged that the character of Mewar’s queen was “distorted” and depicted beyond true facts in the movie. “The film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is against the sentiment of the people, who are unanimously demanding a ban over it,” he said.

The makers of the film, which was scheduled for release on December 1, had yesterday deferred the release of the film amid protests and threats. Joshi said the protests and demonstrations over the movie were being held peacefully in Rajasthan and alleged that the the history of the state was not being portrayed correctly. “Rani Padmavati, who had a dignified history, sacrificed her life for her chastity and honour. If someone shows some wrong scenes (in a movie) then such people should be controlled,” he said.

Amid rumours that there was a romantic dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji’s characters, many Rajput groups and others have been protesting against the movie, alleging that it distorts history. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in a video appeal earlier this month, had stated that there was no such sequence in the movie and he was careful in depicting the “Rajput honour and dignity”. Historians are divided on whether Rani Padmavati even existed but irate Rajput groups have called the film an insult to their honour.