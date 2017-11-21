Padmavati row: Yogi Adityanath sends this tough message to Sanjay Leela Bhansali; watch video

Padmavati row: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today added fuel to the ongoing controversy over Padmavati.

Padmavati row: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today added fuel to the ongoing controversy over Padmavati. Taking a dig at Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Adityanath said that the director should be held guilty of hurting sentiments. “If those who have threatened are guilty, then Sanjay Leela Bhansali is equally responsible for hurting sentiments of people of a community,” CM Adityanath said, according to TV reports. Adityanath, however, said no one has the right to take law into their own hands. He also asserted that ban on the movie will remain. CM Adityanath also expressed hope that Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) respect sentiments of 22 core people of UP.

A few days ago, in a major development in connection with the controversy over Padmavati release, deputy Chief Minister in Yogi Adityanath government Keshav Prasad Maurya has said,”We will not let ‘Padmavati’ be released in UP unless controversial portions are removed.” Maurya’s big statement came hours after the proposed release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati was deferred. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the legendary queen had sacrificed her life instead of surrendering before Khilji and made a place for herself in the history. “Islamic invaders created a lot of mayhem in the country. The ‘Rani’ burnt herself alive in ‘Jauhar’ for her ‘satitva’ (pride) and dignity,” he said. As an Entertainment Tax minister also, I can that we will not let the movie be released in Uttar Pradesh unless its controversial portions are removed, Maurya said.

The movie was to be released on December 1 but the makers had postponed the release. In a statement, a spokesperson of Viacom18 Motion Pictures said it had taken the decision voluntarily. “Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the studio behind ‘Padmavati’, has voluntarily deferred the release date of the film from December 1 2017,” it said. The spokesman said it had the highest regard for the law of the land and statutory bodies such as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). “As a responsible and law-abiding corporate citizen, it was committed to following the established procedure and convention,” the statement said. “We have faith that we will soon obtain the requisite clearances to release the film,” the statement read.

Notably, the Central Board of Film Certification had returned the application of the film citing “technical issues” after protests erupted over the magnum opus on the legendary queen of Chittor, with various Rajput groups and politicians accusing the director of “distorting historical facts”.

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed a petition seeking the deletion of certain “objectionable” scenes from Bollywood movie ‘Padmavati’, terming it “premature”. CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi said the censor board was trying to come up with a “balanced” decision but needed time and space for it.

Recently, a Haryana BJP leader offered a bounty of Rs 10 crore to anyone beheading Bhansali and Deepika. He has been served a showcause notice from his party.