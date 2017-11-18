Padmavati row: With bounty on their heads, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika Padukone suffer another shock, film sent back by CBFC

On Friday, violent protests were carried out by Sri Karni Sena and some other outfits who are opposing the movie.

Padmavati row: The controversy surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Padmavati is growing with each passing day. On Friday, violent protests were carried out by Sri Karni Sena and some other outfits who are opposing the movie. Some protesters even blocked the entry to the Chittorgarh Fort, which is known as Padmini Palace. Some others went on to announce a Rs 5 crore bounty on Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Another outfit in Uttar Pradesh announced another Rs 50 lakh bounty. Some protesters even fired gunshots in protest. Meanwhile, some reports indicated the Central Board of Film Certification sent back the film to its makers citing tech deficiencies. Also, a fresh plea was moved in the Supreme Court seeking to remove alleged objectionable scenes and registration of an FIR against the makers.

The Shri Rajput Karni Sena and Sarv Samaj Sangathan intensified their protests against the movie. The protesters even blocked the entry to the Chittorgarh Fort which is known to be the residence of Rani Padmini’s Palace. However, Chittorgarh SP Prashan Kumar Khamsera clarified that the fort is not officially closed. Ummed Singh, a member of Sarv Samaj Sangathan and president of Jauhar Samriti Sansthan said that a dharna demanding a ban on ‘Padmavati’ is continuing for the last eight days at Padan Pole. He added that the Chittorgarh Fort will be closed for tourists today.

The Sarv Samaj Sangathan and some other outfits have objected to a song in the film which shows actor Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmini dancing in a courtyard. Meanwhile, outfit Chatriya Samaj has announced a Rs 5 crore bounty to anyone who beheads director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actress Deepika Padukone. Chatriya Samaj is an outfit based in Uttar Pradesh. Thakur Abhishek Som, who is the national President of the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Yuva Mahasabha while talking about the same said that “Anyone who brings the head of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone will be rewarded with Rs 5 crore.

Singh also claimed that Padmavati along with 12000 other women had sacrificed their life in mass immolation (Jauhar). Som blamed Bhansali for distorting history and said that he has raised a question on her courage by showing her in a bad light in his film.

Meanwhile, a fresh plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking to remove alleged objectionable scenes and registration of an FIR against the makers. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud agreed to hear the plea but refused for an urgent listing of the matter. Advocate M L Sharma, the petitioner has also mentioned the matter for urgent listing also sought a direction for removal of all scenes of alleged ‘character assassination’ of Queen Padmavati from the movie before its release.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has said that it will deal strictly with people trying to be “adventurous” ahead of the release of ‘Padmavati’. A senior police official said the department was committed to provide security individually or collectively to those linked with the film.

Featuring Deepika Padukone in the title role of Rani Padmavati, with Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji, the movie is expected to hit big screens on December 1.