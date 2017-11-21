Padmavati row: Suraj Pal Amu makes another threat over release of Deepika Padukone starrer; read what he said

Historians are divided on whether Rani Padmavati even existed. (Bollywood Hungama)

Haryana BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu who was issued a show cause notice by the state’s party chief Subhash Barala after his Padmavati bounty remark on Tuesday came up with yet another comment. Amu said that he would not let anyone watch the movie and claimed that the heroic character of ‘Rani Padmavati’ has been shown in a bad light. “I do not want to see the movie and I will not let anybody else watch it. If you call it ‘gundagardi’ (hooliganism), it does not affect me. Trailers of the movie are being shown on television and cinema halls. I saw one such trailer…The kind of scenes I watched in the trailer, I feel ashamed to share them with you,” he said.

He added,”If the movie is run, you know Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat campaign is going on. The entire Kshatriya samaj will damage all the cinema halls of the country.” The BJP leader threatened that he would not let the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh starrer to be released across the country. “If they are adamant about releasing the movie, we will also not let it be screened,” he said.

Subhash Barala on Monday had served the show cause notice against Amu, and asked him to explain the bounty remarks in which he offered Rs 10 crore reward for beheading the director of the periodic drama, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and female lead Deepika Padukone. “We will reward the ones beheading them with Rs 10 crore and also take care of their family needs…We know very well how to treat who insult the Rajput community,” Amu had reportedly said at a function in Delhi.

Amid rumours of a romantic dream sequence between Rajput queen Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji’s characters in the film, many Rajput groups have been up in arms against the movie, alleging that it distorts history. However, the historians are divided on whether Rani Padmavati even existed. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Ranveer Singh, who plays Alauddin Khilji in the film, broke his silence on the Padmavati controversy. He said, “I’m 200% with the film and my director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.” He further added that all further communication with regards to the film will be given by the producers.