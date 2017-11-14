Padmavati row: Shyam Benegal gives thumbs up to Deepika Padukone starrer; see what he said

Government must support those who want the film to be screened in theatres, says Shyam Benegal. (ANI)

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal today came out in support of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the ongoing Padmavati row and said that the government must support those who want the film to be screened in theatres and not those who are against it. “The government should not support those people who do not want the film to be shown. Instead, support those who want to show the film,” he was quoted as saying by the agency.

Earlier in the day, a protest against the movie turned violent as members of Karni Sena vandalised a cinema hall in Kota, ANI reported. The incident was caught on camera. In the video, members of the group were seen smashing glass counters and windows of Aakash theatre where the trailer of the movie was being shown.

“In a democracy everyone has right to protest. If they protest democratically, no one will have an objection. If they take law in their hands, then they will be punishable under law. I have been told that 8 people have been arrested”, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said.

The incident happened a day after makers of the Padmavati agreed to screen the film for those who doubted about its content once it was passed by the censor board. Earlier this year, Karni Sena members had vandalised the sets of the movie. They also assaulted Bhansali for reportedly showing queen Padmavati in ‘bad light’. The group is claiming that the film is a distortion of history, which hurts religious sentiments.

In the meantime, senior VHP leader Acharya Dharmendra said a case must be filed against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali over Padmavati.

The film which features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sahid Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari in important roles is slated to be released on December 1.