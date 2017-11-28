Padmavati row: SC to hear plea against the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie today

SC to hear petition seeking the removal of ‘objectionable scenes’ from the movie.

The Supreme Court will hear the plea filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma against the film Padmavati on Tuesday. Sharma is seeking direction to delete certain objectionable scenes from the movie. The plea filed by Sharma also sought prosecution of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Earlier on November 10, the apex court rejected the petition filed against the release of Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Padmavati’, saying the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has not yet issued a certificate to the movie. The film has been embroiled in a spate of controversies ever since its inception. The period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor has been facing protests from various communal groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering historical facts.

The cloud on Padmavati’s release looms large as Karni Sena is in no mood to tone down their agitation against the film citing that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has distorted historical facts. The controversy took an ugly turn after leader of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena cited Ramayana’s Surpanakha nose-chopping incident and warned Deepika Padukone against “inciting” sentiments. Earlier, referring to the nose chopping of ‘Surupnakha’ in the epic Ramayana, Karni Sena leader Mahipal Singh Makrana said that while Kshatriyas respected women, but if the film was not banned and Padukone does not stop inciting sentiments with her provocative language, the Rajputs will not lag behind in acting.

(With inputs from ANI)