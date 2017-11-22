Padmavati row: Saga of Rajput queen to be included in Madhya Pradesh school curriculum

Life saga of Rajmata Padmavati would be part of the school curriculum from the next session, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Madhya Pradesh Government will include the saga of Rajput queen Padmavati in the state school curriculum from the next year so that students learn proper history. This was announced by the state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Ujjain. He said that the life saga of Rajmata Padmavati would be part of the school curriculum from the next session, to help coming generations know about her sacrifice and bravery. He had on Monday announced that the Deepika Padukone starrer Padmavati would not be allowed to be released in the state if the film contained scenes “breaching the honour” of the queen.

The chief minister while addressing the Rajput community on Monday had announced the institution of ‘Rashtramata Padmavati Award’ for those doing “outstanding work for protecting the honour of women” and the ‘Maharana Pratap Award’ for bravery.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed movie is in middle of controversies since shooting began this year. He was also roughed up by Rajput Karni Sena members in Rajasthan.

The poster of the movie, featuring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor was released in October, leading to protests as a number of Rajput groups accused Bhansali of twisting historical facts. After the controversy increased, the makers decided to postpone its release which was earlier scheduled for December 1.

In the centre of the controversy is an alleged romantic dream sequence between the queen and Alauddin Khilji in the film.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat became the fourth state in the country to ban the release of Padmavati after Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Speaking to reporters, state chief minister said his government would not allow the film to be released, saying “we can’t allow our history to be distorted”.