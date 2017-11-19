Padmavati row: Rajasthan CM writes to Smriti Irani, says release movie only after ‘necessary changes’

The furore over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati is far from getting over and now, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia has jumped into the bandwagon. (Image: Twitter/Bollywood hungama)

The furore over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati is far from getting over and now, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia has jumped into the bandwagon. Raje has asked Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani not to release the movie of without “necessary changes”. In a letter to Irani, Raje urged that the movie should have necessary changes before the release so that it doesn’t hurt the sentiments of any community. In a statement released on Saturday, Raje said that a committee with famous historians, film personalities and members of the aggrieved community should be constituted to discuss the movie’s story in detail. This after the film has been accused of tampering with the historical facts.

Raje also requested that the Central Board of Film Certification should consider all possible outcomes and effects before certifying the film. “The Censor board should think of all the outcomes before certifying the movie. Once a committee that has been suggested discusses the film in detail, “appropriate changes” could be made.”, Raje was quoted by IE. In her letter, Raje said that even if filmmakers have the right to make films; there can be a change if it causes any harm to the sentiments of people. “The filmmakers have the right to make movies as per their understanding, but the Constitution also provides that fundamental rights should be controlled, on the basis of reason, in case of law and order (situation), morality, and when sentiments of citizens are hurt”. Hence, there should be a “rethink” on the movie’s release,” she added.

Meanwhile with the news of Vasundhara Raje’s letter written to Irani, a “Mewar delegation” met the CM and expressed their “gratitude”. The movie is scheduled for release on December 1.

At the same time, in Indore, Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to cut “objectionable” scenes in Padmavati. “Anger is palpable in the country over this movie. History is distorted to enact filmy scenes, which should be taken seriously by the Censor board,” Gehlot said. Protests in Rajasthan continued over the movie as a group temporarily blocked the entrance to the Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajsamand district demanding a ban. This happened just a day after a similar, protest at Chittorgarh Fort. Meanwhile, n Kota, a protest was led by Congress workers, who also hanged an effigy of Sanjay Leela Bhansali at a square in the city.