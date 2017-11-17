Padmavati row: Prakash Raj backs Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika Padukone with this big move; read full post

Actor-Director Prakash Raj. (Photo: IE)

Actor and Director Prakash Raj is the latest celebrity to come out in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmavati that features Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead role. In his latest post on Twitter, Raj talked about a wide variety of issues ranging from Padmavati controversy to Nude and S Durga and how people in the country are being treated. The post by the actor-director came hours after Karni Sena leader Mahipal Singh Makrana cited Ramayana’s Surpanakha nose-chopping incident and warned Padukone against “inciting” people’s sentiments.

The controversy around Padmavati took an ugly turn when leaders of Shri Rajput Karni Sena threatened to cut Deepika Padukone’s nose and an UP-based outfit known as the Chatriya Samaj announced a Rs 5 crore bounty for anyone who beheads Bhansali. Members of an outfit even signed a letter with their blood against the release of the film. Even though the director is ready to screen his film for anyone after obtaining the CBFC certificate, the protesters are seeking a ban on the film now.

In his post, Prakash Raj wrote-

To whomsoever it may concern

One wants to cut a nose..one wants to behead an artist..

One wants to shoot an actor down… and the system wants to remove certain films from a film festival in spite of being selected by a jury

And you want us to believe that there are no acts of intolerance ..?

silencing voices.. ?terrorizing ..?…..#justasking

He even added, “Who’s calling the shots…..#justasking”

Here is the post by Prakash Raj|

A PIL filed in the Delhi High Court on Thursday sought setting up of a committee prior to the release of Bollywood film Padmavati to ensure there is no distortion of history in respect of Rani Padmavati of Chittorgarh. It said that the committee is necessary because of the film, starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role, portrayed the fictitious character of Rani Padmavati and there is an alleged distortion of historical facts. The public interest litigation (PIL) has sought a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to constitute a committee comprising members of the Censor Board, a social activist, three history experts from any university and one retired high court judge who shall head the panel.

The Akhand Rashtrawadi Party, which claims to be a political party in its PIL filed through advocate R N Singh and Puneesh Grover, said there is an apprehension of lowering the dignity and pride of icon Rani Padamavati, who immolated herself for her honour and dignity as well as for Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.