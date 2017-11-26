Padmavati row: Over 300 detained over protest in Chittorgarh

Over 300 people, including 20 women, were detained and later released in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh today during a protest against Bollywood film ‘Padmavati’, which is mired in a major controversy.

Over 300 people, including 20 women, were detained and later released in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh today during a protest against Bollywood film ‘Padmavati’, which is mired in a major controversy. “The locals held a protest rally from Padanpole to the collector’s office but the police prevented them and 304 persons courted arrest. These included 20 women,” SHO, Chittorgarh police station, Om Prakash said. He said the action was taken under section 129 of CrPC (Dispersal of assembly by use of civil force) and those detained were taken to the Indira Gandhi stadium and released. The protest was peaceful and elaborate security arrangements were in place for maintaining the law and order, he added.

Chittor was the scene of the battle that took place between Alauddin Khilji and Rajput king Ratan Singh. Amid rumours of a romantic dream sequence between Rajput queen Padmavati and Khilji’s characters in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film, many Rajput groups have been up in arms against the movie, alleging that it distorts history. Historians, however, are divided on whether Rani Padmavati existed.