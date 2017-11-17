Padmavati Row: Now, Rs 50 lakh bounty put on Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika Padukone heads by UP outfit

In another report, the Karni Sena, a fringe group has said asked for a complete ban on the movie.

As if the movie Padmavati was not facing enough heat from various quarters, a new group of protesters from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal have issued a bounty on the heads of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone. This follows reports of earlier Thakur Abhishek Som, the national President of the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Yuva Mahasabha said anyone who will bring the heads of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone will receive Rs 5 crore. While this was happening, the Central Board of Film Certification has reportedly sent back the film to its makers, citing lack of documents as well as on some technical deficiencies. Some TV reports claim that the movie is expected to release on January 12 next year and is unlikely to release on it scheduled date of December 1, 2017.

In another report, the Karni Sena, a fringe group has said asked for a complete ban on the movie. Earlier today, the movie was in another fix as the famous Chittorgarh Fort was closed where the movie was shot. Reports of gun-shots were seen which forced the fort to close for the day. As a breather to the makers, Mumbai police department has issued a stern warning for the people who are to engage in protest against the movie.

The controversy has continued for months. While shooting for the movie in Jaipur in January this year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was actually attacked.

Protest against #Padmavati in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, protesters say they have declared a bounty of Rs.50 lakh on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali & actor Deepika Padukone. pic.twitter.com/GaPcDRFNSu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 17, 2017

The Congress party was also in a fix with the Padmavati controversy as MP Shashi Tharoor said that maharajas bowed down to Britishers. “Every single one of these so-called valorous maharajas, who today are after a Mumbai filmmaker because their honour is at stake, they were less concerned about their honour when the British were trampling all over it. They scurried to accommodate themselves. So let’s face it, there is no question, that we were complicit,” Tharoor said. In a response to Tharoor’s comments, another Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “I think he should study history. I am Jyotiraditya Scindia and I am proud of my past.” The row was laid to rest later by Tharoor later when he said, “Some blind followers of the BJP are spreading false propaganda that I have commented on Rajput honour. Speaking against British rule, I discussed those royals that stood by the side of our colonisers”.