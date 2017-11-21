Padmavati row: Now, Azam Khan jumps into controversy, says Muslims are large-hearted, never opposed Mughal-e-Azam

The senior leader of Samajwadi Party Azam Khan is known for his controversial comments. (Photo from PTI and Twitter)

The senior leader of Samajwadi Party Azam Khan is known for his controversial comments. Now, the leader has jumped into Padmavati controversy and made a statement which has become a talking point on social media. Azam Khan has said that Muslims are large-hearted and that’s why they never objected to Mughal-e-Azam. “There is objection over the story of a film. Famous film Mughal-e-Azam showed Anarkali as Saleem’s mehbooba, when in reality there is no such thing,” Azam Khan said on Padmavati controversy. No Muslim objected because it is a story and Muslims are large-hearted and they know a film can’t ruin their history,” Azam Khan added in connection with Padmavati row. Azam Khan’s statement came hours after UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that ‘Padmavati’ director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is no less guilty than those issuing threats to actors involved in the film. Yogi also accused the film-maker of being habitual of playing with public sentiments. The chief minister asserted that if there is any action, it will be against both the sides as he attacked Bhansali, further fuelling the ongoing row over the screening of the movie which has been opposed by some groups over alleged distortion of facts. Bhansali, who has been under attack over his depiction of Rajput queen Padmavati, has maintained that there is nothing objectionable and that he has been careful in portraying the valour and sacrifice of the queen.

Earlier, there was a controversy over the title of Bhansali’s movie ‘Ram Leela’ which was subsequently changed to Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela.

On threats being issued to eliminate actors, Adityanath said, “Everyone should respect the feelings of each other. And I feel that if everyone has good thoughts and intentions, there would be amity in society.”

The film is based on Rajput queen Padmavati. Amid rumours that there was a romantic dream sequence between Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji’s characters, various Rajput and other groups have been protesting across the country, including in Rajasthan, against the film, alleging it distorts history and hurts the sentiments of the people. Historians are, however, divided on whether Rani Padmavati even existed. Protests over the Bhansali film were witnessed in Rajasthan and in parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Bhansali and Padukone have received threats following which their security has been beefed up by the Mumbai police. A fringe group in Bareilly targeted Padukone, announcing a reward of Rs 1 crore for anyone burning her alive.

The film fraternity has come out in support of Bhansali and the team, with many leading artistes calling it an attack on creative freedom.

Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone in the main role of Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.