Padmavati row: NC MLA urges CM Mehbooba Mufti to ban film in Jammu and Kashmir

Senior National Conference (NC) leader and MLA Devender Rana on Monday urged Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to ban the release of ‘Padmavati’ in Jammu and Kashmir, whenever it gets the go-ahead from the CBFC. In a letter addressed to Mehbooba Mufti, Rana said: “The release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ is likely to hurt the sentiments of a particular community/religion and thus holds the potential to disrupt peace in Jammu region.” He said he was for a ban on the movie in the state as many delegations from across Jammu region had approached him on the issue in the last couple of days.

