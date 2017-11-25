Padmavati row: Mobile phone of the man found hanging at Nahargarh fort recovered; police officials reveal what all was there in handset

Big development! (ANI photo)

The body of a 40-year-old man was found hanging from the boundary wall of the Nahargarh Fort near the Rajasthan capital on Friday, with messages referring to the Bollywood epic drama ‘Padmavati’ scribbled on nearby stones. Now, his mobile phone has also been recovered. Reportedly, before his death, the man – Chetan Saini – took selfies which are still saved on his mobile. According to media reports, police officials have handed over the Saini’s mobile phone to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) for examination. Also, it’s being investigated if Chetan Saina had uploaded any videos online. Earlier on Friday, DCP North Satyendra Singh said the body of Chetan Kumar Saini, a resident of Shastri Nagar here and a handicraft worker, was found hanging from the boundary wall of the fort. He said messages were found scribbled on stones, but it was premature to connect the incident with ‘Padmavati’ protests. One of the messages read, “Padmavati ka virodh karne walo, hum kile par sirf putle nahi latkate… Hum mein hai dum (Padmavati protesters should know we don’t only hang effigies… we are strong)”. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation into it is on, the police had said.

An outfit representing the Rajput community said it was not the way to protest. President of Rajput Karni Sena, Mahipal Singh Makrana,

said the messages on the stones were written to provoke the outfit. “People are threatening us… Whatever is being done is wrong,” he said.

‘Padmavati’ has been facing the wrath of various Rajput groups and political leaders, who have accused the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali of distorting history. Many groups have been protesting amid rumours that there was a romantic dream sequence between queen Padmini and

Allauddin Khilji. However, Bhansali said in an appeal that there was no dream sequence and it was all a rumour.

On November 22, protesters blocked the entry to the Chittorgarh Fort till 5 pm and burnt effigies of Bhansali.

The next day, locals led by the Rajput community blocked entry to the Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajsamand district “for some time” demanding a ban on the film.

However, historians are divided on whether Padmini actually existed. She finds mention in the 16th century epic poem “Padmavat”.