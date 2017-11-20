Padmavati row: Mamata Banerjee jumps into controversy, says this is ‘Super Emergency’

The controversy over Padmavati release is growing bigger with each passing day.

Now, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has also jumped into the controversy over the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama. Mamata Banerjee has called the situation 'Super Emergency'. "The Padmavati controversy is not only unfortunate but also a calculated plan of a political party to destroy the freedom to express ourselves. We condemn this super emergency," Mamata Banerjee said. "All in the film industry must come together and protest in one voice," Mamata Banerjee added. The makers of the movie 'Padmavati' on Sunday had deferred its release from the slated December 1 even as protests and threats over the period drama, which finds itself mired in a major controversy, continued unabated. The widespread protests, including threats, over the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film have led to the launch of the film getting deferred. In a statement, a spokesperson of Viacom18 Motion Pictures said it had taken the decision to voluntarily defer the film's release. The studio said it would soon announce the new release date.

Notably, Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi had slammed the makers for allowing the film to be screened for various media channels before obtaining a certificate from the board. Earlier, the CBFC had sent the film back to the producer as the application for the certification was incomplete.

Meanwhile, a fringe group targeted actress Deepika Padukone, announcing a reward of Rs 1 crore for anyone burning her alive, a matter, which the police said, it was looking into.

Also, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, has said that the film would not be allowed to be released in the state unless its controversial portions were removed.

Issuing a clarification, the makers reiterated that the film was a cinematic masterpiece capturing Rajput valour, dignity and tradition in all its glory.

Padmavati has been facing protests over alleged distortion of historical facts in the film. Padukone and Bhansali have also received threats.

Meanwhile, the film fraternity has come out in support of Bhansali and the team, with many leading artistes calling it an attack on creative freedom.