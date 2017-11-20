Padmavati row Live: BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh bans Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh starrer

Padmavati was earlier slated to release on December 1. (Photo: Twitter)

Padmavati row Live: The dispute revolving around Deepika Padukone film Padmavati is getting more and more extreme as each day passes. As protests and threats over the period drama continue, the makers of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial on Sunday deferred its release from the slated December 1. Earlier on the same day, a fringe group targeted actress Deepika Padukone and announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for anyone for “burning her alive.” The matter has been reported to the police and they are looking into the same. Amidst the widespead dispute, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on November 19 said that Bollywood movie ‘Padmavati’ will not be allowed to be released in the state unless its “controversial portions” are removed.

Here are Padmavati row LIVE updates for the same-

01:55 PM: Padukone during a conversation with show host Salman Khan casually clarified that there was no scene of her and co-star Ranveer Kapoor who is playing the character of Alauddin Khalji together in the film.

01:50 PM: On Sunday, Deepika Padukone visited the sets of Bigg Boss to promote her upcoming much in controvery film Padmavati.

1:45 PM: Haryana BJP Chief Media Coordinator SP Amu also said that he will quit BJP if needed, asks PM to exercise his powers to strike down film Padmavati

1:40 PM: While targetting RancontroversialP Amu on Sunday said, “Agar tune apne shabd wapas nahin liye to teri taango ko todke tere haath mein de denge.” (If you don’t take your words back, we will break your legs and give them to you).

#WATCH:Haryana BJP Chief Media Coordinator SP Amu says will quit BJP if needed,asks PM to exercise his powers to strike down film #Padmavati pic.twitter.com/h2x76mdAKb — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2017

1:35 PM: Etihaisik tathyon se khilwaad kar agar Padmavati ji ke samman ke khilaaf film mein drishya dikhaye gaye hain, uss Film ka pradharshan Madhya Pradesh ki dharti par nahi hoga, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

#WATCH:Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says the film which has distorted facts against #Padmavati, will not be released in the state pic.twitter.com/NOBXj6WF3P — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2017

1:31 PM: Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government has banned Padmavati in the state

1:28 PM: NCW issues notice to Haryana DGP BS Sandhu, asking for action against BJP Haryana leader Surajpal Amu for bounty remark on Sanjay Leela Bhansa

01:25 PM: Central Board of Film Certification turns down the application by makers of Padmavati seeking to expedite Certification process of the movie, as reported by ANI.

01:20 PM: On Sunday, Haryana’s BJP Chief Media Coordinator Suraj Pal Amu targetted Deepika Padukone and Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He said, “Want to congratulate Meerut youth for announcing Rs 5 crore bounty for beheading Deepika, Bhansali. We will reward the ones beheading them, with Rs 10 crore, and also take care of their family’s needs.”

01: 10 PM: Rajput Community in Madhya Pradesh has submitted a memorandum before CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking a ban on the Padmavati film.

01:00 PM: I have no information of any show cause notice issued, says Suraj Pal Amu, Haryana’s BJP Chief Media coordinator

12:50 PM: “Party has nothing to do with such statements, a show cause notice has been sent to him. There is rule of law in Haryana and no one can issue such fatwas,” said BJP’s Anil Jain, on BJP’s Suraj Pal Amu announcing Rs 10 crore bounty on Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone heads.

12:40 PM: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today supported the film and said, “The Padmavati controversy is not only unfortunate but also a calculated plan of a political party to destroy the freedom to express ourselves. We condemn this super emergency. All in the film industry must come together and protest in one voice.”

12:30 PM: Members of Kshatriya Mahasabha burnt effigies of Shashi Tharoor for his ‘Maharaja’ remarks & director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actress Deepika Padukone