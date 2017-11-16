Padmavati row: Karni Sena president threatens Deepika Padukone; see what he said

Mahipal Singh Makrana, president of Rajasthan unit of the outfit has now threatened the leading lady of Padmavati, saying that he would chop off her nose if the need arises. (ANI)

After vandalising the sets of Padmavati and tussling with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karni Sena has gone further in its attempt to stop the release of the film! Mahipal Singh Makrana, president of Rajasthan unit of the outfit has now threatened the leading lady of Padmavati, saying that he would chop off her nose if the need arises. Makrana in a self-made video said, ” Rajputs never raise a hand on women but if need be, we will do to Deepika what Lakshman did to Shurpanakha.” Deepika Padukone had recently criticised the controversy over her film and called the row ‘absolutely appalling’. She further went on to say that as a nation ‘we have regressed.’

Earlier, nearly 50 activists of Shri Rajput Karni Sena rampaged through a cinema hall in Kota to protest the screening of a teaser of the film which the group says distorts historical facts. The Karni Sena members vandalised booking counters, glass windows and gates, and office furniture of the theatre, Anand Yadav, circle in charge of Gumanpura police station, said. The protest had also spread to the south as Rajput community members staged a demonstration and held a rally there. Rajasthan minister Kiran Maheshwari also joined the chorus of protests against the film even as the Shri Rajput Karni Sena called for a country-wide bandh on December 1 opposing the film’s release. Uttar Pradesh government has also asked the Information and Broadcast Ministry to defer the release date of the film Padmavati in the state because “public anger” over the “script” and “distorted historical facts” in the film could lead to an “adverse effect” on the law-and-order situation.

On one hand, where the film is being criticised in the political landscape, the film fraternity has come together in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the film. Richa Chadha, Siddharth Malhotra, Hansal Mehta, Farah Khan, Aditi Rao Haydari, all came together and showed support towards the film and the crew. Earlier this month, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had come up with a video clarifying that the film does not distort history in any form. But that was not enough for Karni Sena convenor who went out with his agitation. Political parties have indulged in a nationwide protest and have demanded review before its release.