Padmavati row: Karni Sena members vandalise cinema hall in Kota, watch video

Padmavati row: As seen in the video, members of the Karni Sena smashed the glass counters and windows of the mall. (Photo: Video grab)

Padmavati row: In the wake of protest that has been going on against the release of Deepika Padukone starrer Padmavati, conditions today took a violent turn. The Karni Sena vandalised the Aakash Mall in Kota protesting Padmavati’s trailer being shown at the Cinema Hall. The whole act was caught in the camera and it was released to media agencies. As seen in the video, members of the Karni Sena smashed glass counters and windows of the mall where the trailer of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was being played. As reported by the Indian Express, eight people have been arrested after the incident. While Karni Sena’s protest in Kota took a violent turn, Members of the Rajput community in Jaipur held a protest against the film.

Earlier in the day, Senior VHP leader Acharya Dharmendra said that a case should be lodged against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali over his period drama ‘Padmavati’. On the other hand, senior Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi demanded a ban on the controversial film. Acharya Dharmendra during a press conference alleged that Padmavati’s character was being assassinated by showing condemnable scenes. Dharmendra further added that in a song in the movie’s trailer, she was shown dancing in a way that was against tradition and demanded a case against the filmmaker.

Watch video here|

Karni Sena vandalised Aakash Mall in Kota protesting Padmavati’s trailer being shown at the Cinema Hall #Rajasthan (NOTE: Strong language) pic.twitter.com/web5T0ewtC — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2017

The report further stated that a protest would be held at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on November 19 by the Akhil Bhartiya Shatriya Mahasabha against the screening of the film. The Akhil Bhartiya Shatriya Mahasabha coordinator Mahendra Singh Rathore claimed that an attempt was being made to distort history through the movie. “We will not tolerate any such attempt and people in large scale will lodge a protest in the national capital on November 19,” he said in a press conference here.

Dudi, who is also the leader of opposition, demanded a ban on the film, alleging that it distorts facts and history. He said the issue was not related a particular community but to the entire society, according to PTI.