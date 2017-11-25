Padmavati row: I think we are being oversensitive, says Kamal Haasan on Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

Haasan said he has faced such protests with a lot of his films in the past. (PTI)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmavati”, which is facing nation-wide protests, got support from veteran actor Kamal Haasan once again. Speaking at a discussion at the Times Delhi LitFest today, Haasan voiced his support for the filmmaker, saying people are being “oversensitive” about the film. Citing his film, “Vishwaroopam’s” example, the 63-year-old actor said it was wrong of people to demand a ban on the period drama before even watching it. “I haven’t seen the film (Padmavati). Nobody saw ‘Vishwaroopam’ still they wanted me banned. It’s wrong… It should come out (release) and if then there is something then I can understand. “I think we are being oversensitive. I’m not talking as a filmmaker but as an Indian,” Haasan said. “Padmavati” has been facing troubles with various Rajput groups and political leaders, who have accused Bhansali of “distorting historical facts” and depicting queen Padmavati in the wrong light. It was rumoured that there is a romantic dream sequence in the film between Padmavati (Deepika Padukone) and Sultan Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh), a claim which the director has time and again rejected.

Haasan said he has faced such protests with a lot of his films in the past. He said the people in the country have become cynical and believe every negative thought when they hear it. “What happened with ‘Hey Ram’? Some Congress leader, just by looking at the poster, thought there is something wrong in it. They don’t know what I’m making and they are saying that it should be banned. They judged a film without even seeing it. “We are ready to believe the negativity. We have become cynical,” he said.